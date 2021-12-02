Djokovic’s ‘incredible’ double-double propels Serbia into the Davis Cup semi-finals.

With a come-from-behind triumph over Kazakhstan on Wednesday, world number one Novak Djokovic did double duty to lead Serbia into the Davis Cup semi-finals for the seventh time.

Serbia, the 2010 champions, will meet Croatia for a place in the final on Friday.

Djokovic leveled the quarter-final at 1-1 with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 36th-ranked Alexander Bublik in 77 minutes, preserving his 10-year unbeaten Davis Cup singles record.

In the crucial doubles, the 34-year-old partnered up with Nikola Cacic to defeat Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our tenacity. “In the second set, we slipped in level, but we were able to come back, keep calm, and change the tide,” Djokovic remarked.

Djokovic has not won a Davis Cup doubles match since 2015 and was coming off a three-match losing streak, including a loss to Golubev and Nedovyesov in 2016.

Mikhail Kukushkin saved four match points to overcome Miomir Kecmanovic earlier Wednesday, giving the Kazakhs the first point of the quarter-final.

After more than three hours on the court, Kukushkin, ranked 182, defeated 69th-ranked Kecmanovic 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-6 (13/11).

“In the first match, we were unlucky since we were so close to winning.” Serbia captain Viktor Troicki, who played alongside Djokovic in the team’s last participation in the finals in 2019, said: “But Novak was brilliant in singles and doubles.”

Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, has not lost a singles match at the tournament since retiring against Juan Martin del Potro in Serbia’s semi-final loss to Argentina in 2011.

His win over Bublik was his 18th in a row in singles, including a break in each set.

Kecmanovic, who was chosen by Troicki over higher-ranked Dusan Lajovic and Filip Krajinovic, was on his way to victory after winning seven straight games on route to a 3-0 lead in the decider in the day’s first match.

“You know, this kind of match is going to be significant in my life,” said Kukushkin, who was born in Russia.

“I don’t even know what the tiebreak score was.” This is why the Davis Cup is so popular; it features matches like these.

"I'm ecstatic to be able to represent my country." The best fans on the planet are ours. They had been providing that kind of help for a long time. It was a challenging match, and I was fighting a lot." In the semifinals, Germany will face either Sweden or Russia.