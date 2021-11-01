Djokovic Takes a Wait-and-See Approach to the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic says he’ll decide whether or not to defend his Australian Open title after a formal decision on the rules governing players and Covid-19 vaccines is made.

The world number one said that he would not speak further until then because he “doesn’t want to be part of the tale” based on assumptions or “what ifs.”

There have been conflicting messages about who will be able to compete in the first Grand Slam of the year, which takes place in Melbourne from January 17 to January 30.

Unvaccinated athletes would be permitted to compete if they quarantined for 14 days and subjected to frequent coronavirus testing, according to a leaked email from the WTA last week.

Unvaccinated players would be allowed to enter Australia provided they acquired an exemption, which the host state Victoria would have to seek for on their behalf.

However, Victoria’s state premier, Daniel Andrews, promptly dismissed this possibility.

Despite Andrews’ statement, nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic said he will wait for official confirmation from Tennis Australia on the conditions.

“I’ll decide whether or not to go to Australia after I see an official announcement from Tennis Australia,” Djokovic said at a press conference on the eve of the Paris Masters on Sunday.

“Until there is an official announcement or statement, I won’t be talking about this any further.”

“I don’t want to be a part of the stories about what ifs and assumptions.”

“Once the official conditions and requirements to travel and play in Australia are released, I’ll see what I can do for myself and the larger group of players, as the situation in Australia is obviously different from most other parts of the world.”

As he returns to the circuit for the first time since Daniil Medvedev ruined his ambitions of a Grand Slam sweep in the US Open final in September, Djokovic is more focused on finishing the season as the world number one.

Medvedev, the defending winner in Paris, is attempting to unseat Djokovic, the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Both of them enjoyed a training session together last week, and Djokovic claims that the ‘Octopus,’ as Medvedev is known, has improved his game significantly.

“His (Medvedev’s) strongest weapon is his backhand; he is as strong as a wall from that side, and he just doesn’t miss,” Djokovic, 34, said.

