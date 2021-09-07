Djokovic is put to the test at the US Open, but he comes out on top to continue his Slam quest.

Novak Djokovic struggled at the US Open on Monday, but he came within three matches of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years by defeating American Jenson Brooksby.

Djokovic beat 99th-ranked Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals, where he will face Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in a rematch of the Wimbledon final from July.

Djokovic stated, “It’s going to be exciting.” “He adores performing on a large stage. Overall, it was a big game with a massive serve. I’m prepared for what’s to come. I’ll try to put together a solid game plan and hope for the best.”

By winning his fourth career US Open, the 34-year-old Serbian great would become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four major titles in the same year.

Djokovic is also chasing a men’s singles record of 21 Slam titles, putting him one ahead of “Big Three” rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are also out due to injuries.

When Brooksby, a 20-year-old American wildcard who had never played Djokovic before, broke in the second and sixth games and rocketed a service winner to take the first set in 29 minutes, an epic upset appeared likely.

Djokovic stated, “He just played a great first set.” “There was nothing I could do. On the court, I was still getting my bearings.

“I have to confess, it didn’t get off to a fantastic start. Jenson was ecstatic. He had a well-thought-out strategy. He was a master at executing his shots. I was on the defensive. For a set and a half, he was reading the play well.”

Djokovic broke in the second set’s second game, but was broken in the fifth set’s enthralling 20-minute fifth game, netting a backhand on Brooksby’s sixth break attempt as the American lifted his arms and jumped for delight.

However, Djokovic fought back in the sixth game, smashing a cross-court forehand winner for a 4-2 lead, and held on to win the 68-minute set.

“I started hitting more cleanly and through the court after that,” Djokovic added. “Whenever I needed a serve, I knew just where to go. It was physically demanding, with numerous exhausting rallies.”

After the marathon broken service, Djokovic won 15 of the last 20 games, cruising to win in the stamina test after two hours and 59 minutes.

Berrettini advanced after a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over 144th-ranked German qualifier Oscar Otte.

Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic, both Olympic champions in Tokyo, as well as British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu, advanced with straight-set victories.

Germany is seeded fourth.