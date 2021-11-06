Djokovic equals Idol Sampras’s World No. 1 ranking.

Novak Djokovic was elected season-ending world number one for a record eighth time on Saturday, providing some consolation for missing out on a Grand Slam sweep this year.

The 34-year-old Serbian had shared the six-match winning streak with Pete Sampras, but he took sole possession when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) in the Paris Masters final.

Djokovic had taken a seven-week vacation after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September, ending his hopes of winning a Grand Slam.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, though, stated on Friday that the major purpose for his return this week was to clinch the number one slot and break the record.

“It’s a dream come true for me because Pete was my idol when I was a kid,” Djokovic added.

“It is not only my success, but also that of my team, to have arrived at this point. It’s fantastic to be in this situation.

“I’m ecstatic to have finished first, and what a match to accomplish it in. It was quite close till the very end, but I am obviously a very happy man now.

“All of the amazing pleasant emotions have overwhelmed me.”

Djokovic, who earlier this year shattered Roger Federer’s record for most weeks at number one, said it was difficult to rate his achievements.

“Being the No. 1 rated player in the world historically is certainly the pinnacle achievement of our sport,” Djokovic remarked.

“It’s tough for me to comprehend the enormity of these accomplishments, not only for myself but also for the sport, while I’m still playing.

“I’ll probably be able to ponder on that a little bit more and appreciate it a little bit more when I retire.”

Djokovic may be pleased that he denied Medvedev the world number one spot, despite the Russian’s admission that his chances of unseating Djokovic were poor.

After beating the guy he beat in last year’s final, Alexander Zverev, 6-2, 6-2 in the second semi-final, the two will face in the final on Sunday.

It was a nasty awakening for Zverev, who had arrived in Paris hoping to capture his sixth title of the year after winning in Vienna the week before.

Djokovic and Medvedev, who refers to the Serbian as “his friend,” expressed hope that he would be able to improve on his performance in the US Open final.

“He outplayed me the last time we played,” Djokovic remarked.

"In the finals of the tournament, I outplayed him.