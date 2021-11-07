Diwali comes to an end with India’s Cattle Royale Dung Fight.

This weekend, jubilant crowds pelted one other with fistfuls of cow excrement as part of a traditional ritual in one town to commemorate the conclusion of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival.

Residents of Gumatapura throw snowball-sized wads of a more earthy type, similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina,” a quirky tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit.

The Gorehabba festival begins with the collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which is located on the border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in southern India.

Tractor trolleys transport the manure to the local temple, where a priest performs a blessing ritual.

The excrement is then deposited in an open location, where men and boys wade through to prepare their weapons for the upcoming combat.

People travel from all over the world to Gumatapura every year, and for those who attend, the messy struggle is as much about fun as it is about the alleged health advantages.

“If they have a disease, it will be cured,” Mahesh, a farmer who attended the festival on Saturday, said.

Cows, and everything they produce, are sacred and purifying to certain Hindus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist, has campaigned for increased animal protection, and several Indian states have long prohibited the slaughter of animals for meat.

Members of Modi’s party have pushed for the use of cow urine to prevent and treat diseases like Covid-19.

His government also wants to promote the use of bovine feces to make toothpaste, shampoos, and mosquito repellents.