Divorce law prevents an Australian man from leaving Israel for 8,000 years.

Noam Huppert, 44, has been barred from leaving Israel until December 31, 9999, after his wife filed for divorce in the nation. According to News.com.au, Huppert has been ordered to pay more than $3.34 million in future child development if he wants to leave the country.

Huppert, who works as an analytical scientist for a pharmaceutical business, relocated to Israel in 2012, a year after his then-wife and children relocated. In 2013, when his wife filed for divorce, the court issued a “stay-of-exit” order prohibiting Huppert from leaving the country, whether for work or vacation.

“I’ve been imprisoned in Israel since 2013,” Huppert explained. Huppert said, however, that he was not the only victim of the unusual law, and that he chose to speak out on behalf of other Australians who are stranded in the country. Many are “persecuted by Israel’s ‘justice’ system just because they married Israeli women,” according to Huppert. Hundreds of people could be affected by the rule, according to auMarianne Azizi, an independent journalist who has been working to raise awareness about it. However, outside of the country, little is known about the law. According to Azizi, determining the exact number of men affected is “nearly impossible.” She went on to say, “This is a closely kept secret.”

“A woman can simply impose a travel ban on the father, with a demand for child support that can last the duration of the child’s childhood,” Sorin Luca, the director of “No Exit Order,” an independent documentary about the topic released in 2019, told The Jerusalem Post.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State has issued a travel alert to Israel warning residents about the potential problem. “They may be vulnerable to compulsory and protracted incarceration (and possibly jail) in Israel if a case is filed against them in a religious court,” the department cautions, “even if their marriage took place in the United States and regardless of whether their spouse is present in Israel.”