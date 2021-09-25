Diverse Locations One of the rarest shark eggs in the Atlantic Ocean.

A fisherman spotted a rare shark egg floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Brazil, the second such discovery in less than a month.

Erivaldo Alves Silva posted a video of his discovery 220 miles off the coast of Brazil, in the waters off the Fernando de Noronha archipelago.

On Sept. 14, Silva was diving for octopi when he came upon the strange creature, which he didn’t recognize at first. His footage shows a pouch floating in the water that appears to be orange in color.

He said, “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.” “At first, I thought it was strange, but it wasn’t that strange. People only said it was an unusual find after I put it [online]. According to experts, a shark egg is extremely rare.”

Silva claims he threw his valuable treasure into the sea.

In less than a month, he was the second person to see a shark egg in the waters around Fernando de Noronha.

According to fisheries engineer Leo Veras, the egg belongs to a nurse shark. Because of risks from human incursions and disruptions, the species is designated as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Endangered Species. The habitat of sharks has been threatened by recreational activities as well as commercial and residential development.

Nurse sharks are around a foot long when they are born, but they can grow to be over ten feet long. According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, they eat octopi, squids, stingrays, clams, and marine crustaceans, not humans.

Nurse sharks, unlike some of their faster siblings, are slow and inactive. Despite this, according to the Florida Museum, nocturnal bottom-dwellers rank fourth in documented shark bites on people.

According to Veras, the species reproduces every two years. Each pregnancy can produce 20 to 30 children.

Nurse sharks are one of the few shark species that lay eggs; the majority of shark species give birth to live pups in the same way that mammals do. Shark eggs develop while still inside the female and are subsequently ejected in a pouch comprised of collagen protein strands known as a mermaid’s purse. The pouches, which typically have tendrils twisting at one end, can be found by beachcombers.

The Fernando de Noronha is home to the waters where the eggs were discovered. This is a condensed version of the information.