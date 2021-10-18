Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Medieval Sword Supposedly Belonging to Crusader.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) revealed Monday that an amateur diver discovered a 900-year-old sword thought to have belonged to a Crusader off the coast of Israel.

On Saturday, Shlomi Katzin, an Israeli diver from Atlit, was scuba diving off the Carmel Coast when he discovered many items on the seafloor that had been revealed by currents and ocean waves. Pottery fragments, stone and metal anchors, and a sword with a meter-long blade were among the relics discovered.

Concerned that the items would be covered up by sand again, Katzin brought them to the surface and notified IAA Northern District Robbery Prevention Unit inspector Nir Distelfeld.

In a statement released Monday, Distelfeld stated, “The iron sword has been maintained in pristine shape and is a stunning and unusual treasure.” “It was clearly the property of a Crusader knight.” It’s thrilling to come across such a personal piece that transports you 900 years back in time, complete with knights, armor, and swords.” The spot Katzin discovered belongs to a natural anchorage for ships seeking shelter, according to Kobi Sharvit, director of the IAA’s Marine Archaeology Unit. The site was identified as being used as early as 4,000 years ago, during the Late Bronze Age, according to Sharvit.

“The sword’s recent finding implies that the natural cove was also used throughout the Crusader period, about 900 years ago,” Sharvit added.

Between the 11th and 13th centuries, the Crusades were a series of religious warfare between Christians and Muslims for possession of the Holy Land.

The IAA has been monitoring the site off the coast of Carmel since it was initially found in June. Since ships used to seek shelter from storms in the area, the site could be home to numerous undiscovered riches, according to Sharvit. Storms can shift the sand, revealing new relics while burying others, according to Sharvit.

According to the IAA, Katzin earned a certificate of appreciation for “excellent citizenship” this week. Eli Escosido, the IAA’s General Director, also congratulated Katzin for his discovery.

"Every old relic discovered aids us in piecing together the historical puzzle of the Land of Israel," stated Escosido. "Once the sword has been cleaned and studied at the Israel Antiquities Authority.