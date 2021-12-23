Dissident Artists Lament the Removal of the Tiananmen Square Statue in Hong Kong.

Dissident Chinese artists, including Ai Weiwei, have condemned the removal of a statue honoring Tiananmen Square protesters by a Hong Kong university, saying AFP that artistic liberties are eroding as Beijing tightens its grip.

Hong Kong’s oldest university demolished and removed a statue honouring democracy demonstrators murdered by Chinese authorities near Tiananmen Square in 1989 in the early hours of Thursday.

The Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot’s eight-meter-high “Pillar of Shame” had been on the campus since 1997, the year the former British colony was given back to China.

Given how forcefully Beijing is remaking Hong Kong into a reflection of the totalitarian mainland, Ai, one of China’s most well-known dissident artists, said he was not surprised by the statue’s removal.

“(The statue) is about the truth, and the Chinese Communist Party regime’s every moment is about covering up and controlling the truth,” Ai told AFP.

The artist, who now lives in Germany, believes the city’s universities have lost their autonomy as a result of Beijing’s national security law, which was enacted last year following two years of massive and frequently deadly pro-democracy protests.

Much dissent has been criminalized, and the formerly loud city has been altered. In this setting, any discussion of artistic freedom is pointless, according to Ai.

“Hong Kong is in the midst of a storm; finding peace and safety is nearly impossible.”

After the recently opened multimillion-dollar M+ museum declined to exhibit one of Ai’s photo series in November, he became the center of attention in Hong Kong.

This generated a debate about whether political art had a future in Hong Kong, which was previously a censorship-free regional arts centre.

Badiucao, a dissident artist who writes near-daily satire on Twitter and other social media platforms, symbolizes a new generation of political illustrators.

He described the “Pillar of Shame” sculpture as “absolutely a masterpiece” that served as a source of personal inspiration for him over many visits to the city. He is now based in Australia.

“A lot of us appreciate the pillar’s existence, especially in a Hong Kong institution.” It’s always filled with hope, enthusiasm, and a vision for the future,” Badiucao told AFP.

“However, it has now been taken away from us.”

The 35-year-old cartoonist, whose work frequently mocks Beijing’s leaders, recently launched his first foreign solo exhibition in Brescia, Italy, despite Chinese officials’ warnings.

The demolition of the statue was hailed by Hong Kong visual artist Kacey Wong as the “beginning of the Hong Kong.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.