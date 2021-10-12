Disputes over Russian gas loom over the EU-Ukraine summit.

EU leaders will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday. Zelensky has been a vocal opponent of a new gas pipeline that would bypass his nation and increase Europe’s dependency on Russian energy.

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, are traveling to Ukraine to address Europe’s gas problem, which has resulted from a rise in prices and a decrease in reserves.

The years-long conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists, as well as reform attempts, will be discussed, but the gas problem is likely to take center stage.

“This summit will take place in a very tense atmosphere,” said Leonid Litra, a researcher at the New Europe Centre in Kiev.

Ukraine, which has been at odds with Russia since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, wants to maintain its status as a vital transit country, and Zelensky has spoken out against Nord Stream 2, a Baltic Sea pipeline that would increase natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline, which is still awaiting clearance from a German regulator, will divert supplies from an existing route through Ukraine, costing Europe’s ally an estimated one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in annual transit fees.

Michel and von der Leyen will try to comfort Zelensky on Tuesday, according to a European official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the official, they will insist on the European commitment to “of course” guarantee “Ukraine’s role as a gas transit country.”

However, no significant progress is foreseen.

The EU imposed sanctions on eight officials accused of targeting opponents of Russia’s invasion of Crimea on Monday, ahead of the summit.

Critics have accused Moscow of deliberately restricting gas supply to Europe and inflating costs in order to speed the opening of Nord Stream 2, a charge Moscow denies.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin stated that his objective was not to put Ukraine “in a difficult position,” but rather to be a “totally reliable partner” in the energy market for Europe.

At the same time, the Kremlin official said that Ukrainian gas pipelines had been neglected for “decades” and that increasing supply through the post-Soviet country could have “bad implications.”

“At any time, something might burst there,” Putin remarked.

Concerns have been raised by Moscow’s failure to book additional gas transit capacity via Ukraine to Europe for October.

Russia denies any pressure, claiming that it needs to replenish its own winter supplies before providing supplies to Europe.

Ukraine's army has been fighting pro-Russian separatists since 2014.