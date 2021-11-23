Diplomats say the UN envoy for Libya resigns only weeks before a crucial vote.

Jan Kubis of Slovakia, the UN special envoy for Libya, has resigned less than a year after joining office, diplomatic sources at the UN said Tuesday.

“Kubis has resigned,” a diplomat told AFP on the condition of anonymity, with several other diplomatic sources confirming the unexpected turn of events.

The resignation, which comes one month before crucial presidential elections in Libya, was given no formal reason.

He may “believe he doesn’t have enough support,” according to one diplomatic source.

The United Nations Security Council recently split on whether to restructure the leadership of the global body’s political mission in Libya, with several members advocating for the envoy’s office to be moved from Geneva to Tripoli.

According to diplomats, Kubis was hesitant to make such a move.

The 69-year-retirement old’s had yet to be announced by the UN’s media division.

Kubis, a former UN envoy for Lebanon, was appointed Libya’s envoy in January.

His abrupt departure comes just one day after the conclusion of presidential nominations for Libya’s upcoming elections on December 24.

According to Libya’s electoral commission, 98 candidates have applied to be on the presidential ballot, including two women.

Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, the son of deceased dictator Moamer Kadhafi, and Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls the country’s east and parts of the south, are among the most prominent candidates.

Former interior minister Fathi Bashagha and Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah of the transitional, UN-brokered Government of National Unity are also in the race.