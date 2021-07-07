Dilip Kumar: Who Was He? A Bollywood actor has died at the age of 98.

According to a doctor who was treating him, Dilip Kumar, one of India’s most famous Bollywood actors, died at the age of 98 after a “prolonged illness.”

Kumar’s death was revealed on his official Twitter account, which is run by Faisal Farooqui, a family friend.

“With a broken heart and great loss, I announce the passing away of our dear Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” Farooqui wrote in a tweet on Wednesday morning. We come from God and return to Him. Farooqui, Faisal.”

According to India’s The Hindu, Kumar’s chest specialist, Dr. Jalil Parkar, told the Press Trust of India (PTI), “He died away owing to extended sickness around 7.30 a.m.”

Dilip Kumar: Who Was He?

Kumar was one of Bollywood’s most well-known performers, having appeared in roughly 60 films over the course of a more than 50-year career.

He was nicknamed “The Tragedy King” and dominated Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, according to Agence France-Presse. He was known for frequently playing the tragic hero in many Bollywood films.

On December 11, 1922, Mohammed Yusuf Khan was born in Peshawar, Pakistan, which was then part of British-ruled India.

Kumar’s father, according to the AFP, was a fruit vendor who wanted Kumar to take over the business. Kumar, however, declined till actress Devika Rani spotted him at his father’s fruit store in what was then Bombay. Following the sighting, he was cast in his first film, Jwar Bhata, in 1944.

According to the AFP, he selected the name Dilip Kumar after being convinced by Rani to alter his identity, which helped him to hide his film job from his disapproving father.

Kumar’s first film was a disappointment, but he had breakthrough parts in the films Milan and Andaz in 1946 and 1949, respectively.

According to Reuters, Kumar’s role in Andaz as a jilted lover ensnared in a love triangle catapulted him to prominence, and he went on to play sad characters for the next decade.

One of his most well-known parts was in Mughal-e-Azam, a 1960 historical romance based on the life of one of India’s famous Mughal princes.

The film took eight years to make and cost $15,000 to make. This is a condensed version of the information.