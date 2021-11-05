‘Diehards’ of Taiwan independence will face no mercy from China.

As tensions between Beijing and Taipei reached their greatest level in years, China promised to punish “diehard” Taiwan leaders, claiming it would bar many from visiting the mainland.

China claims Taiwan as its territory, which it intends to recapture one day, if necessary by force, and has stepped up attempts to isolate the self-ruled island on the world scene in recent years.

“The mainland will seek criminal responsibility for Taiwan independence diehards in accordance with the law, to be effective for life,” the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing warned on Friday.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang, parliament speaker Yu Shyi-kun, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu were mentioned in a statement by spokesperson Zhu Fenglian as part of a minority of independence proponents.

The politicians, according to Zhu, “tried to incite cross-strait conflict, intentionally attacked and slandered the mainland… gravely weakening cross-strait relations.”

Beijing has barred them and their family members from entering the mainland, Hong Kong, or Macau, she noted.

Their affiliates will also be barred from working with mainland organizations and persons, she said, without providing any other information.

Su, Taiwan’s president, dismissed Beijing’s ultimatum on Friday, saying he “won’t be intimidated.”

When asked about the list of “diehards” in parliament, Su remarked of Beijing, “It doesn’t (control) Taiwan for one day, but it bosses Taiwan around.”

After losing the Chinese civil war in 1949, the nationalist Kuomintang party retreated to Taiwan.

Since then, the 24-million-strong island has turned into a thriving democracy and a major tech centre, prompting many, including President Tsai Ing-wen, to affirm Taiwan’s own character, which Beijing dismisses as separatism.

Since Tsai took power in 2016, relations between Beijing and Taipei have deteriorated.

“Those who forget their forefathers, betray their motherland, and divide the country will not prosper,” Zhu added.

The remarks came a day after the chairman of a visiting European Parliament delegation to Taipei described Taiwan’s democracy as a “treasure” that must be safeguarded and pledged to stick with the island.

In early October, a record number of planes intruded into the island’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), indicating that China had drastically increased military actions in recent years.