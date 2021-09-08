Did the Chinese media portray Joe Biden as a Taliban-captured ‘Loser’ soldier?

In the closing days of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, a cartoon depicting President Joe Biden surrendering to Taliban terrorists circulated on popular social media platforms.

The Complaint

China’s state-run media is believed to have mocked America by producing a graphic of Biden dressed in military fatigues and kneeling on the ground surrounded by miniature Taliban fighters.

The picture, which depicts the president with the word “loser” across his chest, is still being circulated among conservatives on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.

The cartoon in question, which was posted on Facebook on August 26, was shared over 1,300 times, and it was also shared in over half a dozen Reddit communities, including the largest conservative subreddit, which has over 850,000 members.

The Details

The cartoon was not created by a Chinese state news channel as part of any propaganda operation aimed at the United States, despite assertions on social media to the contrary.

Rather, it was created by “Cian Ci,” a Chinese illustrator currently residing in the United Kingdom.

The image of a surrendering President Biden did not appear extensively on China’s key social media platform Weibo and could not be located on the country’s popular search engines Baidu and Sogou for reasons that become evident upon closer scrutiny of the artist’s work on Twitter.

— August 26th, 2021 (@Cian Ci)

While Cian Ci’s depiction of Biden surrendering to the Taliban fits China’s picture of a defeated America, his parody of Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to be less popular with Chinese Communist Party members.

Cian Ci, who has over 30,000 followers, is particularly popular among conservative groups as a result of this. Sebastian Gorka, for example, has republished the artist’s work. His account also includes a lot of pro-Trump and anti-CCP retweets.

Cian Ci, when contacted by This website, stated that he “dislikes certain of the political beliefs of the American Left.”

“The Chinese Communist Party has significantly degraded American politics,” the illustrator said, lamenting the lack of “radical, right-wing” China hawks in the country.

Cian Ci was the one who stated it.