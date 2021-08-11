Did Lionel Messi’s new contract double PSG’s Instagram followers?

The arrival of Argentinian soccer sensation Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain has sparked widespread interest in the French club.

The Complaint

Some social media accounts have promoted the idea that PSG’s Instagram following increased after signing Messi after his departure from FC Barcelona.

On Twitter, a graphic depicting PSG’s follower count before Messi’s signing at 19.8 million and now at more over 42 million is circulating.

One of these supposed screenshots was uploaded by the account @footballfunnys, which declares in its bio that it is a spoof. PSG fans before and after signing Messi, according to the tweet. In under 24 hours, I gained 20.2 million followers. Leo Messi is a player who is larger than the club.”

At the time of writing, the tweet has over 1,600 retweets and over 4,900 likes.

PSG’s Instagram page grew from 19 million to 40 million followers between the club’s being associated with Messi and him signing, according to another snapshot tweeted by @oddschanger. At the time of writing, it had 335 likes.

Similar assertions were made by other Twitter users.

The Details

Messi’s transfer to PSG from Barcelona, where he had spent his entire professional career, has sparked widespread interest.

Many soccer fans consider Messi to be the best player on the planet, thus the circumstances surrounding his surprising transferâ€”he was anticipated to stay at Barcelona before it was disclosed on August 5â€”are a hot topic in the sports world.

Messi and Barcelona parted ways owing to “financial and structural constraints,” after Messi had spent 21 years with the club.

PSG’s Instagram account currently has 43 million followers as of this writing. More than 18 million people have watched a video confirming Messi’s signature on the page.

According to data obtained by This website from CrowdTangle, PSG’s Instagram page has grown significantly in the last week. It garnered 5.65 million followers between August 4 and August 11.

While this is a significant rise, it falls short of the assertion that the club’s revenue has doubled since the signing of Messi on August 10.

The account gained 3.07 million followers on August 10 and 1.44 million as of this writing. This is a condensed version of the information.