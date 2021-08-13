Did a 1912 newspaper article foreshadow coal-fired climate change?

On social media, a scan of an article from more than a century ago that mentions coal-fueled climate change has gone viral.

The danger of coal contributing to climate change is depicted in a newspaper clipping from 1912.

On August 12, the photograph was shared on Twitter

The date of the clipping was circled in red on the photograph.

The post has received over 4,000 retweets and over 15,000 likes as of this writing.

The graphic depicts an article titled “COAL CONSUMPTION AFFECTING CLIMATE” that appears under the banner “Science Notes and News.”

It also includes the title of the newspaper, The Rodney and Otamatea Times, as well as the date of August 14, 1912, which is over a century ago.

The study detailed the amount of coal burned at the time, as well as the amount of carbon dioxide released into the environment each year.

According to the paper, “this tends to make the air a more effective blanket for the planet and boost its temperature.”

“In a few centuries, the impact might be significant.”

When you search for the news article’s content on the National Library of New Zealand’s website, you’ll find a copy on the website, which offers digitized editions of newspapers from the 19th and 20th centuries.

This shows that the article was published on August 14, 1912, on page 7 of The Rodney and Otamatea Times and the Waitemata and Kaipara Gazette.

Prior to being included in the 1912 newspaper article shared on Twitter, the text was also published in the magazine Popular Mechanics.

The text was the caption of a picture of coal furnaces on page 341, according to a copy of the publication uploaded to Google Books in March 1912.

Coal combustion is widely acknowledged as a key contribution to rising global temperatures.

“The burning of coal, natural gas, and oil for electricity and heat is the largest single source of global greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website.

“An increase in the atmospheric quantities of greenhouse gases produces,” according to the EPA. This is a condensed version of the information.