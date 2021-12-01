Dick Pound has been chastised for claiming Peng Shuai is ‘OK’ despite health concerns.

Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, received anger online on Wednesday after declaring Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai was “OK,” according to a “unanimous judgment” reached by members of the group who spoke with him.

Pound gave CNN an update on Shuai after receiving worries about her well-being. On Nov. 2, Shuai accused Zhang Gaoli, China’s former Vice Premier, of sexual assault on social media.

Shuai, on the other hand, vanished from the public eye when the post was removed. Other tennis players expressed their concern about her departure from the spotlight by using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

Despite the fact that Shuai has now made a public appearance and is said to have spoken with members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), there are still concerns about her safety and whether she is being forced to seem as if she is fine.

Pound, who was not on the call, was certain that his coworkers would be able to discern if Shuai was being forced to pretend as if nothing was wrong.

“There are several places where it is difficult to leave the country. Pound told CNN presenter Erin Burnett, “I think a lot of stuff is guesswork.”

“We have tangible proof that we can see and feel.” These are persons who have worked with athletes and are used to working under pressure. They can identify whether or not someone is acting under pressure.” Shuai “simply begged that her privacy be respected for the time being,” Pound continued. Pound’s name began trending on Twitter as a result of his remarks, with others denouncing him.

The move comes after the European Union demanded that China provide “verifiable proof” that Shuai was safe and that an inquiry into her sexual assault allegations be launched.