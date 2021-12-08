Detentions in Cuba are to be ended, according to a global artist coalition.

Hundreds of artists and entertainers, including Meryl Streep and Zadie Smith, called on the Cuban government to respect freedom of expression and release arbitrarily arrested artists in a joint statement with international rights organizations on Wednesday.

Since November 2020, the Cuban government has stepped up its assault on activists, many of whom are artists, who have organized a surge of rallies demanding more freedom, culminating this summer with enormous marches across the island nation.

“Art should be free of censorship and repression, in Cuba and elsewhere,” the group stated in an open letter signed by novelists Orhan Pamuk, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Isabel Allende.

“The Cuban government should cease abusing artists immediately, free all arbitrarily jailed artists, and drop all allegations against them.”

Human Rights Watch, PEN International, and PEN America’s Artists at Risk Connection all signed the letter, which emphasizes the importance of art and artists in the Cuban protest movement.

The song “Patria Y Vida” (Homeland and Life), a riff on Fidel Castro’s famous revolutionary slogan “Patria O Muerte” (Homeland or Death), has become a rally staple and won the Latin Grammy for best song this year.

It was written by a collection of Cuban artists, including Maykel Osorbo, who has been held captive since May 20, 2021.

Hundreds more artists have apparently been arrested, jailed, or placed under house arrest, according to the open letter. Unknown numbers of people remain in detention, while others are under house arrest and are constantly monitored.

The letter stated, “There is no basis for prosecuting artists for peacefully expressing their ideas.”

Cuban authorities have averted a recurrence of the summer’s mass gatherings by using mass detentions and a large police presence.

Authorities seized Yunior Garcia, a senior leader of the protest movement, in an attempt to prevent a huge rally planned for November. Shortly after, the actor and dramatist flew to Spain with his wife, citing Cuban authorities as a reason.

The protest movement developed in the midst of a terrible economic crisis in Cuba, which was hit hard by the fall of tourism during the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as wide US sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump.