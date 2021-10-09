Despite wrangling, Libya is ready for elections, according to the elections chief.

Despite bickering over voting laws and fears that the outcome could be challenged, the president of the electoral commission says vote preparations are almost complete in war-torn Libya.

In an interview with AFP, Imed al-Sayeh, the director of the country’s High National Election Commission (HNEC), claimed, “We are 80 or 90 percent ready” for the presidential and parliamentary elections in December and January.

“I believe there will be a very high turnout for these elections,” he said in his office in Tripoli, “especially because they will be direct presidential polls for the first time since Libya’s independence” in 1951.

The polls are part of a UN-backed peace process that has witnessed a year of relative peace in the North African country following a ceasefire between eastern and western camps.

However, disagreements regarding the ballots’ legal and constitutional foundations, as well as who is entitled to vote, have cast doubt on the process.

If the outcome is disputed, analysts predict a return to strife.

The presidential and parliamentary elections were originally scheduled for the same day, December 24, but parliament declared on Tuesday that the legislative elections, which will be the country’s first since 2014, will be postponed until January.

In August, the HNEC said that more than 2.8 million Libyans, out of a population of roughly seven million, had registered to vote.

Since the toppling of Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, who had ruled the large, oil-rich country with an iron fist since seizing power in a 1969 coup, Libya has been torn apart by bloodshed.

Following UN-mediated discussions in October, opposing eastern and western governments agreed to a truce, which resulted in a transitional government taking office in March, paving the way for elections at the end of the year.

The eastern-based parliament in Tobruk finally passed a legislation on legislative elections this week, but the western-based upper body, the High Council of State in Tripoli, rejected it the next day.

The uproar erupted just weeks after the parliament enacted a measure on presidential elections that opponents say skirted due procedure and was tailor-made to favor Khalifa Haftar’s campaign.

Sayeh stated on Tuesday that the HNEC had not yet received the statute on legislative elections.

“Measures must be taken to move on to the next level, registering candidacies,” he stated after it does.

With 11 weeks to go, however, candidates have yet to declare their candidacy, and campaigning has not yet begun.

Haftar, who led a year-long, but ultimately unsuccessful, armed battle to take control of the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.