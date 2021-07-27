Despite warnings of next wave, Indonesia relaxes Covid-19 curbs.

Small businesses, streetside restaurants, and several shopping malls reopened in coronavirus-stricken Indonesia on Monday, despite warnings that the government’s suspension might unleash another Covid-19 outbreak.

Even as the highly infectious Delta variety tears across the huge archipelago nation, which has overtaken India and Brazil to become the worldwide pandemic hub, President Joko Widodo said Sunday that a partial lockdown imposed in early July would be extended until August 2.

Even in the worst-affected areas, however, restrictions on many small businesses, including as traditional markets and ubiquitous open-air eateries known as warungs, were eased.

“We’re reopening for dining in,” Syaifurrohman, a seafood restaurant owner who goes by one name like many Indonesians, told AFP.

“I hope Jakarta swiftly recovers because this bustling metropolis is where we make our living.”

Malls and mosques in less affected areas of the Muslim-majority country have also been given permission to open their doors to smaller crowds and for shorter hours.

Although there have been widespread allegations of employers breaking earlier lockdown guidelines, offices were still under lockdown instructions.

Tens of millions of people in the 270 million-strong country live on the brink of starvation, making tight curfews unthinkable.

Widodo’s government, on the other hand, has come under fire for its handling of the pandemic and policies that critics say put Southeast Asia’s greatest economy ahead of public health.

The announcement made by the government The announcement comes only days after Indonesia’s 24-hour death toll reached a new high of 1,566, and the World Health Organization urged the country to tighten its controls.

The softening is justified, according to Widodo, by declining daily infection and hospital occupancy rates.

Although official case rates have decreased, testing rates have decreased as well, and the number of positive results has remained high, indicating that the virus is still spreading rapidly.

Outside of hard-hit Jakarta, densely populated Java, and Bali, where hospitals have been clogged with Covid patients, the Delta variety has been found in roughly a dozen areas.

The resort island’s authorities warned that oxygen supplies were running low.

Impoverished Papua, which has been plagued by decades of conflict between government forces and independence-seeking rebels, has also raised the alarm as its underdeveloped healthcare system nears collapse.

In August, the restive region, which borders independent Papua New Guinea, said it was considering closing its maritime, air, and land borders.

Indonesia’s vaccination rates are still significantly behind the government’s one-million-per-day target for July, with only approximately 6% of the population fully immunized.

