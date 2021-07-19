Despite warnings, England celebrates ‘Freedom Day’ as the virus spreads throughout the world.

On Monday, nearly all pandemic restrictions were withdrawn in England, but experts are concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases across the country — and around the world.

Cases are increasing across Asia-Pacific, portions of Africa and Europe, and even the well vaccinated United States, thanks to the higher infectious Delta strain.

Infection rates in the United Kingdom have also increased, reaching 50,000 per day.

Despite warnings and allegations of irresponsibility, everyday limitations in England were eased, with no social distancing or mask requirements.

From 2300 GMT Sunday, sports stadiums, cinemas, theaters, and nightclubs were allowed to operate at full capacity.

Nicola Webster Calliste, 29, remarked outside a nightclub in Leeds, northern England, “Well, we missed New Year’s, so why not come out and celebrate?”

“It’s like a fresh start.”

The Covid-19 travel limits and close contact self-isolation remain in effect.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the decision, nicknamed “freedom day” by the media, but cautioned people to be cautious. Johnson is self-isolating after his health minister was infected.

The administration claims that the risks to the healthcare system are minimal thanks to a quick immunization program.

But, according to University of Bristol public health specialist Gabriel Scally, its stated aim of easing limitations ahead of any winter rise in respiratory sickness was marked by “moral emptiness and epidemiological ignorance.”

The mask mandate, among other restrictions, will be maintained by Scotland and Wales, whose devolved governments establish their own health policies.

Recently, European countries such as Spain and Greece have been compelled to reimpose restrictions in order to combat new outbreaks.

Since its discovery in late 2019, the coronavirus has killed more than four million lives, but the worst is yet to come for some Asia-Pacific countries.

Indonesia has recently surpassed India and Brazil as the world’s most dangerous Covid-19 hotspot, with a daily death toll of 1,205 on Friday.

Authorities in the huge Muslim-majority country tightened up barriers on Monday for the start of the holidays, fearing that people traveling for Eid festivities could spread the illness further.

A day after the country’s largest daily caseload, Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, was placed under partial lockdown on Monday, with millions more people in the country’s south instructed to stay at home.

Despite having significantly fewer cases than most countries, Australia is nonetheless dealing with breakouts in its two largest cities.

On Monday, Melbourne's lockdown was prolonged,