Despite vaccination efforts, the number of Covid cases in New Zealand has reached an all-time high.

On Tuesday, New Zealand recorded its highest daily coronavirus case count since the outbreak began, as a Delta-variant outbreak that crushed the country’s “Covid Zero” expectations showed no signs of abating.

The number of new virus cases has surpassed the previous daily high of 89, which was achieved in April of last year during the initial wave of Covid-19 infections.

While the number of cases is still small by international standards, it has been slowly increasing since the highly transmissible Delta form was discovered in New Zealand in mid-August.

The outbreak, which has been centered on Auckland, has pushed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to abandon her main policy goal of eradicating the virus in favor of bolstering vaccine efforts.

On Friday, the centre-left leader is expected to present a new approach that will allow for more liberties once immunization targets are met.

Approximately two-thirds of the eligible population has been fully immunize.

“We know that vaccinations are already making a major difference in the outbreak in Auckland,” Ardern told reporters. “But so are people following the regulations.”

Prior to the arrival of Delta, New Zealand was praised for its tough stance, which included harsh lockdowns, meticulous contact tracking, and strict border controls.

The precautions paid off, with only 28 deaths in a five-million-strong population and family life returning to normal for long periods.

However, Ardern has admitted that Delta was a “game-changer,” spreading at a rate that contract-tracers couldn’t keep up with.