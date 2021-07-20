Despite their differences, the US and China must ‘cooperate’ to combat climate change, according to John Kerry.

According to the Associated Press, US climate envoy John Kerry urged China to collaborate with the US to reduce greenhouse gas emissions urgently, citing the multinational coalitions formed after World War II as an example for combating climate change.

Because China, the United States, and India are the world’s largest producers of greenhouse gases, the trio must lead the way in reducing emissions if efforts to combat climate change are to succeed.

Despite the tensions between the US and China, Kerry stated that cooperation between the two opposing nations is essential for the planet’s future. He went on to say that both parties must boost their aspirations.

“It’s no secret that China and the United States have a lot of disputes. But, when it comes to climate change, cooperation is the only way out of the world’s current mutual suicide pact,” he remarked. ”Despite their other significant disagreements, President Biden and President Xi have both declared unambiguously that they will work on climate change. China’s success in reducing emissions is critical to the United States. China expects the United States to follow suit.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Kerry urged international leaders to take swift action to combat rising temperatures and pull the globe back from the brink of disaster. During a lecture at London’s Kew Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site where scientists are striving to safeguard plants from global warming, he warned that “allies, partners, competitors, and even antagonists” must work together.

“The climate catastrophe is the test of our age, and while it may be unfolding slowly, to some, this test is as intense and as existential as any other,” Kerry said. “The clock is ticking.”

Kerry characterized the coming decade as pivotal, stating that if countries around the world are to reach their goal to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, they must accelerate efforts to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

While several governments have vowed to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says emissions must be lowered by at least 40% by the end of the decade if temperatures are to be kept under control.

