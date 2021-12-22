Despite the vaccine mandate, 10 fully vaccinated cruise ship passengers test positive for COVID-19.

After testing positive for COVID-19, ten passengers on a Cunard Line cruise ship that docked in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week will have to spend Christmas and New Year’s Day isolated and quarantined.

The ten instances were discovered during “regular testing” aboard the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship, which arrived in New York with 1,473 guests on board on Monday, according to USA Today, citing a statement from Cunard Line director of public relations Jackie Chase.

The last time the ship docked in New York City was over two years ago.

According to Cunard Line regulation, all ten passengers who tested positive disembarked in the city.

According to Chase, the remaining passengers, the most of whom were from the United States and the United Kingdom, will remain onboard the ship and will be tested again “in the coming days.”

Cunard Line’s “CARE” crew will provide help to the passengers who disembarked during their stay at New York hotels. They can board the Queen Mary 2 on January 3 and return to England after being isolated and receiving a COVID-19 test that is negative.

There were no other details about the positive instances released.

According to NBC 4 New York, all passengers for the Queen Mary 2, which is billed as the “largest ocean liner in the world” by Cunard Line, had to be completely vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 before boarding in Southampton, England.

It was unclear whether the protocol also applied to the ship’s crew.

The ship set off for the Caribbean on December 13 and was expected to arrive by Wednesday. It would then travel to New York City on January 3 before returning to the United Kingdom.

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship returned to dock in Florida on Saturday with 48 passengers and crew members testing positive for COVID-19, in a similar occurrence.

After testing positive, the four dozen patients aboard the Symphony of the Seas were immediately quarantined. 98 percent of the 48 were fully immunized. According to Royal Caribbean, all of the victims were asymptomatic or had “minor symptoms.”

Six persons who tested positive evacuated the ship in the middle of the journey and were brought home, while the rest of the passengers were helped when the ship arrived in Port Miami on Saturday.

The world's largest cruise ship, the Symphony of the Seas, set off on a seven-night Caribbean cruise on December 11th.