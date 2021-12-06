Despite the threat of US sanctions, Russia and India sign a military agreement.

On Monday, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh declared on Twitter that Russia and India had inked many agreements for military technology cooperation, putting New Delhi at risk of US sanctions.

“India is grateful to Russia for its unwavering assistance. We hope that by working together, we can bring peace, prosperity, and stability to the area as a whole “Singh penned the letter. “It’s great that a number of small arms and military cooperation agreements, contracts, and protocols have been inked.” Ahead of a scheduled Monday evening meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Indian defense chief and his Russian counterpart, General Sergey Shoigu, had talks in New Delhi.

Today in New Delhi, I had a good, fruitful, and substantive bilateral discussion on defense cooperation with Russian Defense Minister General Sergey Shoigu. India places a high priority on its unique and privileged strategic relationship with Russia. pic.twitter.com/9WNBx6m7ok December 6, 2021 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) “Today in New Delhi, I had a robust, fruitful, and substantive bilateral discussion on defense cooperation with Russian Defense Minister General Sergey Shoigu. India is proud of its unique and privileged strategic relationship with Russia “Singh continued.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Russia’s Ministry of Defense told reporters on Monday that the two countries have inked an agreement for military technology cooperation for the next decade, through 2030.

According to the news agency, the agreement covers collaboration between different types and branches of forces, as well as supply and development of weapons and military equipment.

The two leaders signed a contract worth more than $500 million to jointly produce over 500,000 AK-203 assault rifles at a plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi region.

“We hope that Russia will continue to be a big partner for India in these difficult times,” Singh said on Monday.

On Monday evening, Putin and Modi will meet for the 21st annual India-Russia summit, during which the two leaders are anticipated to sign a series of economic and defense deals.

According to the Indian Express, the two presidents are likely to sign ten agreements in the defense and manufacturing sectors, including agreements on helicopters, weapons, defense logistics, hydrocarbons, and space.

The disclosure comes more than a year after the United States placed sanctions on Beijing for buying weapons. This is a condensed version of the information.