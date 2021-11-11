Despite the threat of Covid, the Eurozone’s growth outlook is improving.

On Thursday, the EU raised its growth prediction for 2021, citing the eurozone economy’s resilience in the face of rising energy prices, supply chain bottlenecks, and a new wave of Covid cases.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, forecasts a 5% increase in the eurozone economy, up from 4.8 percent previously, and a 5% increase throughout the bloc’s 27 member nations.

The growth forecast for next year has been lowered to 4.5 percent, with a significant decline expected in 2023, to a still-strong 2.4 percent.

The commission warned that its most recent estimates were fraught with risk, and that Covid-related uncertainties might derail its optimistic view.

“The recovery remains significantly dependent on the pandemic’s course, both within and outside the EU,” EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni cautioned.

The commission also predicted that inflation, which is a major issue around the world, will peak at 2.6 percent this year before dropping somewhat next year.

Importantly, the commission proposed that inflation fall below goal levels in 2023, confirming the European Central Bank’s view that current price increases will level out.

Recent price increases were “to a significant part tied to the post-pandemic re-opening,” according to the commission, and “are still projected to be primarily transitory.”

The indicators in the gas markets, according to Gentiloni, indicate that energy costs have passed their peak.

Forecasting, though, “is a difficult task in these times,” he noted, “so we should observe the situation.”

The EU executive produces estimates every three months, which are used as a baseline for the commission’s control of member state economies, including government spending.

The public debt levels in Italy, France, Belgium, Greece, Spain, and Portugal, according to the commission, will continue above 100% of GDP through 2023.

After the EU launched on a change of its budget rules last month, which caps public debt to 60% of GDP, this will be a politically delicate subject among northern member states.

Some member states, led by France, are requesting rule modifications in order to prevent harsh austerity policies that would stymie the post-pandemic rebuilding process.