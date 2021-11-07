Despite the reopening of the US-Mexico border, deportees are despondent.

Families torn apart by the virus are preparing happy reunions when the Mexican-US border reopens on Monday, but not Martin Figueroa, who was deported after leaving his “mind and soul” behind.

He is one of a handful of Mexicans who lived legally in the United States until they were deported to a place that no longer seems like home due to legal violations.

“It’s sad to know that many will be able to pass, but I won’t,” Figueroa, 52, said in a basic room he rents in Tijuana, a border city he was banished from in 2018.

Families, friends, and, in the case of combat veterans, financial benefits as well as the comrades they fought alongside in nations like as Vietnam and Iraq, were left behind by the deportees.

“It’s difficult since my thoughts and soul have remained on the other side. It’s just my body that’s here “Figueroa, who was separated from his seven children, expressed his feelings.

“‘I’m going to see my children,’ I can’t say when I leave work. No. Because there’s a barrier, “He was alluding to the fence that stretches for more than 3,100 kilometers (1,900 miles) along the border.

Despite having avoided gangs for several years while working in construction in Bakersfield, California, Figueroa was deported to Mexico.

He was adopted by Mexican immigrants and brought to the United States when he was two years old.

Figueroa now works in a Tijuana contact center that serves consumers in the United States.

Veterans requesting the right to return “home” in Ciudad Juarez, another border city, fly the US flag along the wall that separates them from El Paso, Texas.

After serving a sentence for attempting to purchase drugs, Jose Francisco Lopez was expelled in 2003.

He started an organization to help deported veterans four years ago.

“My wife and children were taken from me. I haven’t seen them in a long time “Lopez, 76, served in the Vietnam War in the late 1960s and has never met his grandchildren, said.

He assists about 30 deported former soldiers in pursuing legal avenues to reclaim their citizenship. Some people have perished as a result of the process.

The administration of US President Joe Biden unveiled a plan in July to bring back deported veterans “who were wrongfully removed and ensure they receive the benefits to which they may be entitled.”

Lopez explained, “It was one of his promises.”

"We're hoping he'll deliver and bring us home soon so we can be with our families," says the group.