Despite the recent increase in consumer prices, US stocks are rallying.

Despite the latest surge in US consumer prices, which has boosted predictions that the Federal Reserve would expedite plans to raise interest rates, Wall Street stocks ended a great week with a new high on Friday.

Following a weak day in major Asian and European equity markets, the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.9 percent to finish at 4,712.02, breaking a monthly high and posting an almost four-percent weekly gain.

Even though prices for gasoline, used cars, food, rent, and other things continued to rise, the Labor Department reported that the consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to November of the previous year, the largest gain since June 1982.

Despite the eye-popping figure, markets were unfazed by the news, in part because inflation was widely forecast.

“The market has had enough time to digest this as long as things proceed within consensus,” said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

Investors are also relieved that the current Covid-19 strain appears to be less virulent than previous variations, according to him.

“Consumer mood is sensitive and will undoubtedly struggle if these widespread price increases continue,” said Edward Moya of Oanda.

The CPI statistics comes as Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell indicated that the withdrawal of stimulus funds will be accelerated. Many observers predict that the central bank will raise interest rates twice in 2022.

Following a two-day policy meeting, Powell will provide an update to the markets next week.

Even before the introduction of the Omicron variety, which has driven the UK government to restore restrictions, official data in Europe revealed that Britain’s economic recovery faltered in October.

In October, the UK’s gross domestic product climbed by 0.1 percent, compared to 0.6 percent the previous month.

According to analysts, the slowing economy makes it less likely that the Bank of England would raise its main interest rate next week.

“While a rate hike cannot be totally ruled out,” Susannah Streeter, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said, “most bets are off that the ECB would raise rates so soon, given this latest dismal reading and the fact that the Omicron variant is still an unknown quantity.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will strengthen virus restrictions in England beginning Monday.

As traders examined developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus strain, Asian equity markets finished lower following overnight losses on Wall Street and a good start to the week for global stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.6 points higher in New York. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.