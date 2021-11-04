Despite the pressure, top oil producers maintain a modest output increase.

Despite pressure from the US and other big consuming countries to open up the taps much more firmly in the face of rising prices, major oil producers decided on Thursday to keep expanding output mildly.

In a statement, the 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their ten allies reaffirmed “the decision to adjust monthly total output by 0.4 (million barrels per day) for the month of December 2021.”

The strong producers in the so-called OPEC+ grouping, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, met via videoconference for less than two hours in their regular monthly meeting.

Analysts had expected the grouping to reaffirm a resolution made in July to gradually increase output after it was drastically reduced last year as the pandemic devastated global markets.

According to the statement, the decision was made to “maintain a stable and balanced oil market, as well as efficient and secure supply to customers.”

“We will continue to pursue a proactive and transparent approach that has delivered stability to oil markets,” the OPEC+ states said.

With the benchmark WTI contract reaching $85 last week, the highest level since 2014, US Vice President Joe Biden called to OPEC to pump more on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome over the weekend.

“It is not correct to assume that Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other large producers will not pump additional oil so that people can have fuel to get to and from work, for example,” he said.

Other oil-consuming countries, such as India and Japan, have advocated for more production in order to cut prices.

According to a statement, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo reaffirmed “the need to stay cautious and alert to an ever-evolving market scenario” last week.

While rising prices benefit producers by increasing income — especially after the lean period caused by the coronavirus epidemic — there are concerns that they could impede the weak economic recovery and consequently demand for oil.

Recently, there have been doubts about OPEC+ countries’ ability to significantly increase supply.

“The consensus among investors is that OPEC+ will reject efforts to accelerate production increases because many of the members are already at their production capacity limits,” ActivTrades’ Ricardo Evangelista said ahead of the meeting.

In contrast to the usual tendency of OPEC countries exceeding their production restrictions, most members have held to or even reduced their quotas in recent months.