Despite the Pegasus Scandal, NSO’s Human Rights Advisors Support Spyware Firm

Despite claims that authoritarian countries are employing NSO Group’s flagship Pegasus spyware to target tens of thousands of politicians, activists, journalists, attorneys, and other perceived opponents, NSO Group’s human rights experts are standing behind the corporation.

Several NSO Group external human rights consultants spoke with this website about the company’s new human rights framework, which was introduced in recent years in response to concerns over Pegasus’ privacy consequences.

The current revelations suggest that NSO’s human rights and client vetting methods may need to be reviewed or strengthened, but any idea of a freeze on Pegasus use and sales was rebuffed by NSO and its advisors.

Pegasus is a type of virus that may infect a smartphone and turn it into a surveillance device by gaining access to and activating its microphones and cameras without the user’s knowledge.

A alleged Pegasus target list of 50,000 phone numbers acquired by NSO customers was recently investigated by the Pegasus Project, a collaborative study by human rights and media organizations. In 2020, the list was released to the non-profit Forbidden Stories.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Iraqi President Barham Salih, European Council President Charles Michel, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were all named on the list. Activists for human rights and anti-corruption, journalists, and others are said to have been targeted.

Last week, NSO said that it will no longer answer to media inquiries concerning the Pegasus discoveries, saying in a news release that “enough is enough” and that any abuse was the fault of the clients involved, not the corporation.

The corporation has now said that it will conduct an internal inquiry into the matter, which might result in users losing access to the Pegasus software if it is discovered that they have abused their privileges.

According to a spokeswoman for the company, “our entire human rights policy and due diligence processes are continually evolving.” “We are thoroughly evaluating any credible claim of system abuse and will take appropriate action based on our findings. We’ve done so in the past and will do so again in the future.”

This isn’t the first time the Pegasus spyware has made news. The United Arab Emirates has been employing Pegasus since 2013, according to the New York Times and the Times of Israel. The cartels in Mexico and their government This is a condensed version of the information.