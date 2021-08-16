Despite the panic in Kabul, Biden defends the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Even in the face of the Taliban’s surprising win, which caused fear in Kabul, with thousands crowding the airport in a frantic bid to evacuate, US President Joe Biden supported the departure of American forces from Afghanistan on Monday.

He confessed that the Taliban advance had unfolded more quickly than planned in his statement at the White House, which was his first public appearance since the Islamist rebels grabbed control of the country in stunning fashion over the weekend.

And he didn’t hold back in criticizing the Western-backed administration in Kabul, claiming that US troops couldn’t defend a country whose leaders “gave up and fled,” as President Ashraf Ghani did.

“We offered them every opportunity to shape their own destiny. We couldn’t give them the will to fight for that future,” Biden said, adding that 20 years later, he couldn’t ask US soldiers to risk their lives in the country.

“Nation-building was never supposed to be part of our objective in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban took Kabul and many other places with little bloodshed, but terror and fear gripped citizens in the capital, with some fearing a recurrence of the insurgents’ violent Islamist reign from 1996 to 2001.

Throughout the day, panicked Afghans sought to board the few aircraft available at the airport, before US soldiers – called in to defend the facilities – were forced to briefly halt military and civilian operations owing to the rioting.

As he stood among massive throngs on the tarmac, a 25-year-old ex-soldier told AFP, “We are terrified to live in this city.”

“The Taliban will undoubtedly target me since I served in the army.”

The United States, stunned by the Afghan government’s fast collapse, has dispatched 6,000 troops to oversee the safe departure of embassy personnel as well as Afghans who worked as translators or in other support jobs.

Charter flights were also organized by other governments, including France, Germany, and Australia.

Hundreds of men ran alongside a US Air Force plane as it went down the runway on Monday, with some clinging to the side of it, according to dramatic footage shared on social media.

Civilians frantically clambered up an already congested and crumbling jetway in other videos.

A photo circulated in the US media showed a crammed US military transport jet carrying 640 Afghans, some of whom crawled onto the half-open ramp. Brief News from Washington Newsday.