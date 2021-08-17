Despite the panic in Kabul, Biden defends the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden defended the US troop departure from Afghanistan on Monday, following the Taliban’s surprise military takeover, which sparked terror in Kabul and resulted in hundreds of people crowding the airport in a frantic bid to flee.

He conceded that the Taliban advance had unfolded more quickly than planned in his first public appearance since the Islamist insurgents seized control of the country over the weekend.

He slammed the Western-backed administration, saying that US forces couldn’t defend a country whose leaders “gave up and fled,” as President Ashraf Ghani did.

“We offered them every opportunity to shape their own destiny. In his White House address, Biden stated, “We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future.”

“American troops cannot and should not die in a war that Afghan forces are unwilling to fight for themselves.”

Kabul and most other major cities were taken by the Taliban with little bloodshed.

Many inhabitants in the city, however, were terrified of a repetition of the Taliban’s violent Islamist reign from 1996 to 2001.

Thousands of Afghans rushed to catch the few flights that were available at the airport.

As he stood among massive throngs on the tarmac, a 25-year-old ex-soldier told AFP, “We are terrified to live in this city.”

“The Taliban will undoubtedly target me since I served in the army.”

The US has dispatched 6,000 troops to oversee the safe departure of embassy personnel as well as Afghans working as interpreters and other support personnel.

Charter flights were also organized by other governments, including France, Germany, and Australia.

Hundreds of men ran alongside a US Air Force plane as it went down the runway on Monday, with some clinging to the side of it, according to dramatic footage shared on social media.

Civilians frantically clambered up an already congested and crumbling jetway in other videos.

According to US media, a jam-packed US military transport plane with roughly 640 Afghans on board was photographed — some of them climbed up the half-open ramp at the last minute and were allowed to enter.

Taliban gunmen have taken control of checkpoints across Kabul, and militants with weapons moved through the streets of the Green Zone, the heavily fortified enclave that contains most embassies and foreign organizations.

Ghani’s exit on Sunday effectively ended his government’s existence. His current whereabouts are unknown.

The Taliban wanted the foreign community to know that Afghans were safe. Brief News from Washington Newsday.