Despite the pandemic, the Panama Canal sets a new freight record.

Despite a global port congestion issue, the Panama Canal had a record fiscal year in 2021, with more tonnage transferred through the waterway than ever before, officials announced Thursday.

According to the Panama Canal Authority, 516 million tonnes of containers, grains, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas went through the channel between October 2020 and September 2021. (ACP).

The amount marks a rise of 8.7% over the previous fiscal year, which set a new high despite a global economic and trade slump linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

On a video conference call, ACP head Ricaurte Vasquez said, “Truly, fiscal year 2021 for the Panama Canal has been an extraordinary year.”

The new freight record is due to ships getting bigger and carrying as many containers as they can to maximize efficiency, according to Vasquez.

Furthermore, rising grain demand between China and the United States, as well as increased liquefied natural gas delivery, resulted in increased traffic through the canal.

Despite the global trade crisis caused by supply chain failures and port congestion caused by the pandemic, which has produced shortages in some areas, the new record has been set.

This, however, had little effect on the canal, according to Vasquez.

More than a million ships have sailed through the canal since it was opened by the United States in 1914.

Under the 1977 Panama Canal Treaty, Panama resumed sovereignty of the channel in 1999.