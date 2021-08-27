Despite the lack of a medal, a refugee swimmer sends a message of hope.

Despite missing out on a Paralympic medal, Afghanistan-born swimmer Abbas Karimi has given a “great message of hope,” according to the refugee team’s chief.

After qualifying for the men’s S5 50m butterfly final, Karimi, one of six athletes representing the Refugee Paralympic Team in Tokyo, had set his eyes on becoming the team’s first-ever medalist.

His aspirations were dashed, however, when he finished last, leaving him obviously distraught as he walked out from the pool without speaking to media.

Karimi, who fled his birthplace almost a decade ago in quest of a new life in America, said after qualifying that his efforts would be “a waste of time” if he didn’t aim for a medal.

Ileana Rodriguez, the chef de mission for the refugee team, said just making the final was a “huge accomplishment.”

She stated, “I think it sends a big message of hope.”

“We represent 82 million people who have been displaced over the world, and we have 12 million refugees with disabilities. The fact that someone can go this far sends a powerful message.”

Karimi, who was born without arms, qualified for the final with a personal-best timing of 36.36 seconds in the morning heats.

Since the team’s inception in 2016, no member of the refugee team has ever won an Olympic or Paralympic gold, but Karimi sounded upbeat following his heat.

“If I don’t go for a medal, all of my preparation and hard work would be for naught,” the 24-year-old added.

“We constantly train with a goal in mind, and that is the gold. “I’m aiming for the gold.”

Karimi fled Afghanistan’s strife at the age of 16 and finally settled in the United States.

Afghanistan’s squad will not compete in Tokyo after the country’s Paralympic body declared it was “unable to compete” following the Taliban’s re-accession to power.

The team, which consisted of only two taekwondo competitors, was evacuated from Afghanistan, but officials have refused to explain where they ended up.

Karimi noted after his heat that he was focused on his performance, but that he was thinking about the people of his old motherland.

“The people of Afghanistan are in my thoughts and prayers,” he said.

“I am representing the refugees and the 80 million individuals who have been displaced around the world, as well as the entire planet.”

Karimi had been under strain due to the situation in his hometown, according to Rodriguez, but he had a “wonderful mentality” and could “overcome many things.”

