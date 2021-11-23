Despite the difficulties they face in Belarus, Iraqi migrants yearn for a way out.

Hussein Khodr, his wife, and his mother returned to square one after three weeks in the frigid woodlands on the Belarus-Poland border: an Iraqi camp for displaced Yazidis.

Despite the “cold” and “hunger” of their exhausting and unproductive journey, Khodr fantasizes about returning.

On a repatriation flight on Thursday, the family was among 400 Iraqis, the most of whom were Kurds.

Khodr spent nearly $10,000 in Belarus, including visas and daily fees, without ever crossing the border into the European Union.

At the border with Poland “We attempted to get through the barbed wire. Sensors were installed that would convey alerts to the Polish police. They showed up and stopped us from crossing “He told his story from the Sharya camp near Dohuk, Iraqi Kurdistan.

The family camped out in the wet woodland near the border for 20 days. The 36-year-old explained, “We were hungry, thirsty, and chilly.”

Seven other Yazidis made it to Germany, but Khodr’s mother Inaam, who suffers from rheumatism, was unable to complete the journey due to her arthritis.

“We weren’t searching for luxury; we just wanted to get out of our dreadful living conditions,” Inaam, 57, explained.

She recalled a life interrupted by catastrophes, bookended by Iraq’s recent history and its Yazidi minority, as she sat on a foam mattress in her poorly equipped tent.

The Yazidis, who follow an ancient monotheistic faith, have been brutalized by the Islamic State, which considers them heretics.

When her husband was murdered in the Iraq-Iran conflict in 1986, Inaam was 20 years old. She reared her kid alone and claims he miraculously escaped two attacks in 2005 and 2007.

She also described how they fled Sinjar in 2014 when IS soldiers stormed the city, only to return to discover their home in ruins.

Khodr claimed that in order to flee Iraq, he fell into debt and sold his wife’s and mother’s gold.

They had been living in a tent for the past seven years, burnt by the summer heat and flooded by the winter rains.

To make ends meet, he worked odd jobs and repaired cell phones for a living.

“We’ll depart again as soon as we get some money. I’m not going to give up on my dream of emigrating.” But, because “we are barred from going to Belarus for the next five years,” Khodr said he will try to find another path next time.

