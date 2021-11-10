Despite the dangers, many Iraqi Kurds wish to travel to Europe.

“Our life is dreadful,” says Iraqi cab driver Himen Gabriel, who claims he no longer sees a future in his war-torn nation and is planning to flee to Europe.

He won’t say whether he, like thousands of others, would try to cross the Belarus-Poland border to reach the EU, but he is determined to leave his home in Arbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan province.

Himen, 28, who sports a long, black beard and a trendy hairstyle, claims he has no professional prospects, citing local favoritism and nepotism structures.

“All have degrees,” he said, pointing to his four brothers, “but none has obtained a position in the public sector since they don’t belong to any political party.”

He would rather not tell whether his route will take him via Belarus, where up to 4,000 refugees, many of them Kurds, are already huddled in a makeshift camp in bitter cold.

As military build up on both sides of the border, Poland accuses Russia of coordinating a flow of migrants attempting to join the EU illegally through Belarus in order to destabilize the bloc.

One Iraqi man currently living in Belarus, who did not want to be identified, told AFP over the phone that he and his family had made it all the way to the Polish border’s razor wire fence.

He claimed that when they arrived, they were met by “Polish soldiers” on the other side.

“We attempted to cross,” he added, “but the soldiers sprayed tear gas at us, forcing us to retreat.”

He claimed he remained in communication with family inside the European Union now that he was back in Minsk, and that he was keen to find another method to enter and pass into Germany.

Given the promise of “living a calm life” in Europe, Gabriel, the cab driver, stays confident that even a difficult and dangerous voyage is worthwhile.

Kurdistan, a self-governing territory in northern Iraq, touts itself as a refuge of relative security, yet it is frequently chastised for limiting freedom of expression.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) have dominated the region for decades (KDP).

In Iraqi Kurdistan, the UN condemned “arbitrary arrests,” “unjust trials,” and “intimidation of journalists, activists, and protestors” in May.

According to the Kurdistan Refugee Association, some 3,000 Kurds have left the region in the last three months, with 1,600 of them going to Belarus on tourist visas.

Fouad Mamend, the Belarusian honorary consul in Arbil, told AFP that they were obtaining visas through travel firms. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.