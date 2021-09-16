Despite the danger, Haiti’s widowed first lady will return: “Home may be hell, but it’s home.”

Martine Moise, Haiti’s widowed former first lady, has stated that she plans to remain in her homeland despite her worries of a second murder attempt.

“Do I have any other options?” Moise said this in an interview with WPLG that aired on Wednesday evening. “Home is where the heart is. It may be hell on earth, but it’s home.”

Moise traveled to Miami, Florida, for medical treatment after being injured in an assassination attempt on her husband, President Jovenel Moise, on July 7. She has spent the majority of her time in the United States since then, however she did return to Haiti for her husband’s funeral.

She was shot in the arms and thigh, and her hand and abdomen were severely injured. On July 17, she was discharged from the hospital. Her right elbow became non-functional as a result of her injuries. During her TV interview, she had a splint on her right arm. Her right arm, she said, will remain curled but unbending.

In the interview, she stated, “I wasn’t supposed to be alive that night.” “So I’m still in danger,” says the narrator.

According to a statement from the country’s acting prime minister, the “very coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed squad” took place at 1 a.m. local time on July 7. She and her husband were sleeping in their own Port-au-Prince apartment at the time of the attack.

Martine Moise told WPLG that she had her own theories regarding the assassination’s mastermind. She did not name any suspects, however, since she did not want to jeopardize the probe.

She spoke of her late husband’s desire for Haiti to become democratic, saying, “He wanted Haiti to be democratic.” “He was dead set on putting an end to corruption. And, as you may be aware, there are many influential people in Haiti who are fighting corruption. As a result, he has a lot of foes.”

According to the Associated Press, around 40 people have been arrested in connection with the assassination. Authorities are still on the lookout for other suspects.

On September 14, Haiti’s chief prosecutor sought a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry with the assassination of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Investigators discovered that a key assassination suspect, Joseph Badio, called Henry twice in the hours running up to the president’s death.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake, however, has delayed further research efforts.