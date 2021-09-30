Despite the crackdown in Hong Kong, China pledges to maintain its “One Country, Two Systems” policy.

On Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered a speech in which he pledged to support the “one country, two systems” policy, which allows Hong Kong to maintain its independence from China while the mainland restricts such freedoms.

“We will continue to completely and faithfully implement the concepts of ‘one country, two systems’… to ensure long-term development and stability,” Li added, alluding to the policy implemented in 1997 when Hong Kong was handed over to China from British administration.

Despite the policy and its promise to allow Hong Kong to maintain its “capitalist system and way of life” while also granting it “a high degree of autonomy,” China has imposed restrictions on the city, including the highly contentious national security law passed in 2020.

The national security law allows the Chinese government to adopt a broad definition for crimes including terrorism and secession, and it has been used to shut down pro-democracy publications like Hong Kong’s Daily Apple newspaper earlier this year.

China has also instituted a “patriots only” strategy in Hong Kong, selecting leaders who are pro-Mainland and detaining pro-democracy figures.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As he leads a national effort to promote patriotism and single-party power, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a sombre remembrance Thursday for those who died in the struggle to establish Communist Party rule.

While a military band performed, Xi and the other six members of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee accompanied elderly veterans, government and military leaders in paying their respects at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in the heart of Tiananmen Square.

While Xi, the party’s leader who also acts as state president, remained silent, Li spoke at a reception on the eve of National Day on Friday.

After establishing himself as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who formed the People’s Republic in 1949 after sweeping to power in a violent civil war, the Martyr’s Day celebration highlights Xi’s emphasis on Communist traditions. This year’s ceremony comes on the 100th anniversary of the party’s inception in 1921.

Xi has maintained an uncompromising stance while cultivating a cult of personality. This is a condensed version of the information.