Despite talks, the US and Russia are at odds on embassy staffing.

Despite recent talks aimed at bringing greater stability to a tumultuous relationship, the US and Russia battled Monday over the staffing authorized at their respective embassies.

Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to Washington, spoke out against what he dubbed “expulsions” of Moscow’s diplomats in an interview, claiming the US had become “persistent and inventive in this business” by limiting Russians to three-year visas.

“On September 3, 2021, we received a list of 24 diplomats who are anticipated to leave the country. Because Washington has drastically tightened visa-issuing procedures, almost all of them will go without replacements,” he told the US monthly international affairs journal The National Interest.

The ambassador’s claims were criticized as “inaccurate” by State Department spokesman Ned Price, who said the Russians were aware that their visas would expire after three years and that they were able to ask for extensions.

However, he reaffirmed his accusation that Moscow had compelled Washington to lay off roughly 200 Russians at US diplomatic missions in Russia as of Sunday due to a new ban on employing Russian or third-country personnel.

“It is sad because these sanctions have a severe impact on the US Mission to Russia’s work, as well as our capacity to engage in diplomacy with the Russian government,” Price told reporters.

“I will say that we reserve the right to take necessary response measures in response to Russia’s actions,” he said, denying that visa validity was related to the three-year period.

However, on April 15, President Joe Biden’s administration withdrew ten Russian ambassadors over what Washington claimed was Russian election meddling and a cyberattack.

Price described previous steps as a “reaction to the Russian government’s detrimental acts,” but stressed the importance of “open channels of communication” for the US.

Despite the wide variety of differences between the two countries, Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva in June, and both leaders described the meeting as businesslike.

Senior officials gathered in Geneva last week to discuss armaments limitation as part of a new dialogue initiated by Putin and Biden to encourage more predictability in relations.