Despite Taliban ties, the US sees Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan as “critical.”

As outrage grows in Afghanistan over claims that Pakistan is assisting the Taliban in defeating the country’s final resistance forces and establishing a new government in Kabul, the US State Department says Islamabad may play a “critical role” in the country’s future.

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency has a long history with the Taliban, and in the mid-1990s, it assisted the group in seizing control of neighboring war-torn Afghanistan. Many Afghans now fear that they will be used as a stooge for Islamabad.

On Monday and Tuesday, residents of Kabul came to the streets to protest alleged Pakistani involvement in Afghanistan. On Monday night, several protesters in the capital chanted, “Long live Afghanistan, long live Pakistan.”

Women and men from Afghanistan marched to the Pakistani embassy in Kabul on Tuesday to protest the offensive in Panjshir. They chanted, “Support Panjshir, death to Pakistan!”

Meanwhile, a State Department spokesman told This website that the US administration has been in “regular contact with Pakistani leadership and has discussed Afghanistan in detail.”

“Pakistan has repeatedly and publicly campaigned for an inclusive government in Afghanistan with broad support, and we expect Pakistan to play a crucial role in facilitating that outcome,” the statement continued.

“The international community as a whole has a vested interest in the Taliban honoring their public commitments and obligations.

“It is vital that the members of the international community with the most clout in Afghanistan use all available tools to ensure that Afghanistan fulfills its UN Charter obligations.”

With the fall of the US-backed civilian government in Kabul last month, the Taliban has taken control of the majority of the country and is currently battling the last remaining opposition groups in the Panjshir Valley as it prepares to declare the composition of its new government.

Ahmad Massoud, the head of the Afghan National Resistance Front (NRF), said last week that Pakistan aided his forces’ defeat in Panjshir.

Massoud claimed that his soldiers had been targeted by Pakistan and the Taliban, and that “foreign mercenaries aiding the Taliban have always existed, have done so in the past, and will do so in the future.”

The NRF has been circulating propaganda posters on the internet portraying Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as Pakistan’s puppet.

