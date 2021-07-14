Despite shortages and inflation, parts of the United States are experiencing “robust” growth, according to the Federal Reserve.

Despite growing prices and supply constraints, the US economy has had “moderate to vigorous growth” in recent weeks as it recovers from the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a Federal Reserve report released Wednesday.

According to the Fed’s Beige Book study of economic conditions, some of the sharpest growth was seen in sectors like travel, tourism, and transportation, which were hard hit during the pandemic, as well as manufacturing and non-financial industries.

However, the research stated that “supply-side disruptions grew increasingly widespread,” noting shortages of items, low inventories of consumer goods, and delivery delays.

According to the study, which covered the period from late May to early July, prices grew at a “above-average rate,” with seven of the 12 Federal Reserve districts reporting “strong price growth” and the others reporting more moderate rises.

The analysis was developed ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on July 27-28, where inflation hawks may argue that rising prices suggest the Fed should ease up on stimulus policies introduced last year during the pandemic.

The leisure and hospitality industry was hardest hurt by the price hikes, according to the report, as hotels and restaurants witnessed restored demand owing to Covid-19 vaccines after battling with company closures to stop the virus for much of 2020.

According to the research, construction expenses were high, while container prices were at “very high levels,” as supply chains throughout the world strained to keep up with repeated surges in consumer demand.

Amid the hurdles, many Fed districts reported increased company activity, including Minneapolis, which “saw significant growth despite challenges of inventory shortages, higher costs, and labor needs.”

Some districts, on the other hand, said that change was still a long way off.

According to the Philadelphia Fed, “business activity maintained at a moderate pace of growth” but was “still below levels obtained before to the pandemic.”

“Further immunizations have resulted in a faster return to normal activities, exacerbating labor shortages and wage pressures in low-paying jobs.”