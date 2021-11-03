Despite receiving four AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine shots, a woman contracts COVID-19.

Even after being properly vaccinated with two vaccine brands, a Taiwanese woman in her 40s tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite being completely vaccinated, a woman, whose name was not revealed by the Taiwanese authorities, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 2. Between April and September, the woman received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and two doses of Pfizer vaccine.

With the specific combination of vaccine brands and doses, the woman was the first patient to develop a breakthrough COVID infection. According to Taiwan News, one case has been reported in which a person who had four doses of the Pfizer vaccine tested positive for the virus.

Taiwanese health officials reported six additional COVID-19 cases across the country on Sunday. Four Taiwanese nationals between the ages of 20 and 60 recently returned from abroad, including the United Kingdom, Thailand, the United States, and Myanmar.

Two more infections occurred in a Russian visitor and a 40-year-old Indonesian.

Five of the six people were alleged to have arrived in Taiwan between October 17 and October 30 and tested positive either upon arrival or during their required 14-day quarantine.

According to Focus Taiwan, the Indonesian was working on a ship that docked in Taiwan on Oct. 29 when he tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the country is still modest on a daily basis. Taiwan had a rolling seven-day average of six COVID-19 daily cases as of Nov. 1. Over the last week, at least 41 more cases have been reported, increasing the overall number of confirmed illnesses in the country to 16,417.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Taiwan has reported 847 COVID-19 deaths. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, no new deaths have been reported in the last week.

The Taiwanese government had vaccinated 72.46 percent of the population as of November 1. According to Our World in Data, 33.10 percent of people have had all of their immunizations, whereas 39.36 percent have only received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.