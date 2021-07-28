Despite protests, the French Parliament passes a law requiring vaccination passports.

Following a compromise between MPs from the upper and lower houses, France’s parliament approved on Sunday to make vaccine passports a crucial part of daily life in the fight against Covid-19.

The breakthrough in talks came a day after France was rocked once again by anti-rules rallies, with over 160,000 people taking to the streets and scores jailed.

Last week, President Emmanuel Macron issued an order requiring the health pass — proof of full immunization or a negative test – for the French to enter places like theatres and nightclubs.

Macron made the declaration as part of a strategy to make immunizations the most effective defense against Covid-19 if new variations develop, basically mandating people to get vaccinated if they want to continue with their normal lives.

Those modifications were enacted by decree, but parliament has been discussing whether or not they should be extended since Tuesday.

Some people are opposed to vaccine passports because they believe they restrict civil freedoms.

The ruling party has had a difficult time getting the bill through parliament. The National Assembly is dominated by pro-Macron MPs, but the Senate – the upper house – is dominated by the opposition right.

The bill had been adopted by the Senate, but various amendments had been inserted that the government felt would limit its impact.

The two sides met for three hours on Sunday, reaching an agreement that allowed the law to be passed by a strong majority that evening — 156 votes in favor, 60 votes against, and 14 abstentions.

Before becoming law, the legislation must be authorized by France’s highest administrative authority, the Constitutional Council, an additional step requested by Prime Minister Jean Castex.

The health permit is already required for movies, museums, and any place with more than 50 people, according to Macron’s declaration.

From August, the new legislation will make it mandatory for air travel, intercity trains, and visits to cafes and restaurants.

Vaccinations would also be required for health care employees and caregivers.

The Senate wanted the bill to be more civil liberties-friendly.

According to parliamentary sources, the agreement means that the system will only be continued after a second vote on November 15th.

The agreement also limits the police’s enforcement role and specifies that health personnel and caretakers who refuse vaccinations will not be fired but will have their salaries stopped.

“Covid is temporary, but firings are permanent,” said Philippe Bas, a Republican senator.

A total of 161,000 people, including 11,000 in Paris, demonstrated against the pass on Saturday.

Seventy-one persons were detained, including 29 minors. Brief News from Washington Newsday.