Despite Omicron, US consumers were more confident in December.

Despite the increase of the Omicron variety of Covid-19, American consumers were even more optimistic about the economy in December and were less concerned about inflation, according to a survey issued Wednesday.

In comparison to the previous month, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index increased by nearly four points to 115.8.

The research group also claimed that November’s index, which had originally shown a two-point loss, had been revised up to indicate a minor improvement.

Despite the multiple hurdles, consumers are optimistic, “laying the groundwork for further growth in early 2022,” according to Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s head of economic indicators.

Inflation in the United States has risen to a nearly 40-year high due to global supply chain challenges and personnel shortages, but the survey found that “concerns about inflation have reduced after reaching a 13-year high last month, as have concerns regarding Covid-19,” Franco added.

In the next months, an increasing percentage of shoppers said they want to spend money on large purchases such as homes, vehicles, major appliances, and vacations.

However, “both confidence and consumer spending will continue to suffer headwinds from rising costs and a projected pandemic winter increase,” Franco warned in 2022.

The index assessing current feelings fell somewhat but remained very high, but sentiment improved regarding the next six months’ prospects for business conditions, jobs, and income, owing to a drop in those expecting things to go worse.