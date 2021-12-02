Despite Omicron jitters, oil producers plan to increase output in January.

Despite the Omicron coronavirus strain generating new worries about demand, major oil producers voted on Thursday to increase output levels in January.

So far, the OPEC+ coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has rejected US-led demands to dramatically increase supply in order to contain rising energy prices.

However, the discovery of the version has muddled the equation further, since governments have implemented further travel restrictions and are considering other steps that might reduce demand and impact oil prices.

On Thursday afternoon, the 13 members of the Vienna-based Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their ten allies convened by video conference for a little over an hour.

The group has opted to maintain its monthly growth in output of 400,000 barrels per day, as it has done since May.

The OPEC+ summit comes a week after the US, China, India, and Japan, to a lesser extent, opted to draw into their strategic reserves to assist bring down crude prices, following a price spike that has hampered economic recovery.

However, the discovery of the new strain last week led crude prices to plummet by about 15%, the first time this has happened since the big declines in April 2020, when the epidemic began to spread.

Prices for the two benchmark contracts, WTI and Brent, were mostly unchanged in the hours leading up to the announcement, at $66 and $69 per barrel, respectively.

However, when the meeting began, the price dropped significantly and dropped another 2% when the output increase was revealed.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo “highlighted… that steady progress has been made on the global economic recovery” at a technical meeting on Wednesday, but also “underscored the need to remain attentive to the prevailing uncertainties and shifting conditions, including those related to the new Covid-19 variant Omicron,” according to an OPEC statement.

The cartel had been urged by Washington to open the taps even more.

Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, expressed hope on Tuesday that OPEC+ would maintain its existing policy of raising production.

The group’s excess capacity is roughly ten times greater than the 400,000 barrels per day it has been putting on the market each month.

As the epidemic unfolded last year, OPEC+ substantially reduced output, and virus-related restrictions led demand to plummet.

Another factor the union will have to consider is Iran's potential return to the market if the Vienna discussions result in the renewal of the 2015 nuclear accord.