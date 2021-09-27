Despite migrant deaths, Poland intends to extend the border emergency.

On Monday, Poland’s interior minister requested a 60-day extension of a state of emergency at the country’s border with Belarus, as the EU condemned migrant deaths along that stretch and demanded answers from Warsaw.

Poland’s emergency measures, enacted earlier this month to deal with a migrant surge, prohibit all non-residents, including journalists and aid workers, from approaching the border, a move that has been criticised by charities and human rights organizations.

In the last two months, six migrants have perished at the European Union’s eastern border with Belarus.

At a press conference, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said, “I will recommend to the cabinet the prolongation of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border.”

Kaminski also warned that dozens of migrants captured by Polish officials so far “carried proof of radicalization,” including ties to the Taliban and the Islamic State.

He said that several of the migrants had previously resided in Russia.

According to the ministry, 8,200 persons were prevented from crossing the border, while 1,200 did so and were imprisoned.

As the weather continues to cool, non-governmental organizations have warned of a humanitarian crisis for migrants crossing the border and have requested access to provide medical help.

They also accuse the government of enforcing a pushback strategy, which prevents refugees from filing asylum requests and forces them to return to Belarus.

Belarus is accused by the European Union of purposefully organizing the migrant influx in retribution for EU sanctions imposed over the Moscow-backed regime’s crackdown on opposition.

Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, demanded “transparency” from Poland over the migrant deaths on Monday.

She expressed her concern, saying, “I’m quite concerned about the fact that… people have perished there at the border.” “I believe it is critical to conduct an investigation, and the Polish authorities have stated that they would do so.

“The fact that people are dying at our external borders is just unacceptable… It’s critical that we maintain transparency,” she continued.

Meanwhile, the European Court of Human Rights has requested Poland to help 32 Afghan migrants stuck near the Belarusian border and not deport them.

The 32 Afghans had been stranded in a makeshift camp between Belarus and Poland for almost seven weeks when they turned to the ECHR for assistance on August 20.

They claimed to have fled their nation after the Taliban took power, crossing the Belarus-Poland border on August 8 before being forcibly turned back. Brief News from Washington Newsday.