Despite massive rallies, Bolsonaro appears alone, according to analysts.

President Jair Bolsonaro exercised his muscles with massive rallies on Brazilian Independence Day, but despite his attacks on the establishment and veiled threats of a power grab, observers say he is becoming increasingly isolated.

The far-right leader gathered throngs of followers dressed in Brazilian green, yellow, and blue into the streets of major towns throughout the country on Tuesday, raging against a Supreme Court and electoral system he claims are rigged against him and promising to preserve his supporters’ “freedom.”

The largest rally, in the economic metropolis of Sao Paulo, drew an amazing 125,000 people, falling short of Bolsonaro’s pledge of attracting a throng of more than two million.

Political observers pointed out that it is also far from representative in this vast country of 213 million people, where Bolsonaro’s popularity is at an all-time low of less than 25%.

The enraged masses, on the other hand, made an impression on the national debate, which was already preoccupied with the build-up to elections in October 2022, which polls predict Bolsonaro will lose to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In the newspaper O Globo, political columnist Bernardo Mello Franco commented, “Despite his political isolation, the president showed he is still capable of rallying a vociferous minority.”

Despite expectations that the demonstrations would devolve into a Brazilian version of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro’s political role model, the high-risk national day went off surprisingly well.

Even though pro-Bolsonaro groups of gun rights activists, evangelical Christians, anti-vax conspiracy theorists, and motorcycle enthusiasts marched just miles (kilometers) away from anti-Bolsonaro marches by leftist activists and labor movements, authorities reported few incidents.

Analysts, on the other hand, said Bolsonaro’s fresh attacks on the Supreme Court and Superior Electoral Tribunal sound increasingly like a prelude to a future “power grab” if he fails or refuses to participate in next year’s election.

According to Edson Sardinha of the news site Congresso em Foco, “he basically declared war on the Supreme Court.”

Bolsonaro, 66, specifically stated that he would no longer obey orders by high court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has ordered the president to be probed for allegedly propagating fake news on a large scale.

“No one will close this court,” said Chief Justice Luiz Fux on Wednesday, threatening Bolsonaro with impeachment if he disobeyed a Supreme Court judgment.

Bolsonaro again repeated his attacks on Brazil’s electronic voting system, which he claims is plagued by fraud based on no proof.

