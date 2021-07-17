Despite Livingstone’s ton, Azam leads Pakistan to a T20 victory over England.

Despite a scorching century from Liam Livingstone, Babar Azam led Pakistan to a 31-run victory over England in the inaugural Twenty20 international at Trent Bridge on Friday.

In a national record T20 total of 232-6, Pakistan captain Azam scored 85 and had an opening stand of 150 with Mohammad Rizwan.

Livingstone, on the other hand, gave the hosts hope with a 42-ball century, the fastest in a T20 international and the fifth fastest all-time, striking six fours and nine sixes on his way to three figures.

However, it wasn’t enough to prevent Pakistan from taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, as England were bowled out for 201 after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan both claimed three wickets.

After a 3-0 defeat in a one-day international series, Pakistan’s first victory of the tour, Azam commented, “Everyone took part in today’s success.”

“After my and Rizwan’s partnership, all of the batsmen stepped in and did their jobs, and we scored a fantastic total.

He continued, “We want to carry the energy into the next game and take the positives from today.”

Eoin Morgan, England’s captain, hailed Livingstone’s performance, stating, “It was a tremendous knock.”

“The greatest praise I could pay him is that our changing room has seen some tremendous knocks from (Jason) Roy, (Jos) Buttler, and (Moeen) Ali, and that knock was on par with any of them. He was fantastic.”

After all, the original squad had to self-isolate following a Covid outbreak in the England camp, Livingstone and Morgan both missed the ODI series.

“We’ve been in isolation for ten days,” Livingstone explained.

“It was good to take a holiday, and I returned to work feeling rejuvenated.

“I went ten days without picking up a bat, then came back in yesterday (Thursday) and felt great.”

Azam, fresh off a brilliant century in the third One-Day International at Edgbaston on Tuesday, faced just 49 balls as he and Rizwan wreaked havoc on an inexperienced England attack.

Before being caught behind by David Willey, the skipper was in customary form, hitting eight fours and three sixes.

On his way to 3-30, fast bowler Shahid Afridi took a superb caught and bowled to eliminate opener Dawid Malan.

Livingstone, looking to establish himself in the England set-up, rediscovered his range with consecutive sixes off leg-spinner Khan before Roy’s quick 32 kept England in the hunt.

For his fifty, Livingstone just needed 17 balls.

Morgan then took a cheap flight out of England.