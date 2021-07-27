Despite Indigenous Rights Concerns, Thailand’s Forest Park is designated as a World Heritage Site.

UNESCO has inscribed a large forest complex in Thailand as a World Heritage Site, despite UN experts warning of human rights crimes against indigenous people in the area.

UNESCO announced Monday that the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in western Thailand is rich in biodiversity, including the critically endangered Siamese crocodile.

However, it also houses an ethnic Karen population that has long accused the Thai government of employing violence and harassment to force them off their land.

Thailand had fought for the complex to be designated as a World Heritage Site for years, and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa applauded UNESCO’s decision to add Kaeng Krachan to the list.

Last week, UN experts urged the UNESCO committee to postpone a vote until independent monitors have visited the area and the indigenous people’s concerns have been addressed.

In a statement released Friday by the UN Human Rights Commissioner’s office, the three experts stated, “This is an important precedent-setting case that may affect policy on how indigenous peoples’ rights are upheld in protected areas across Asia.”

“The Karen people of the national park are still being forcibly expelled and their homes are being burned.”

They also stated that indigenous peoples were not effectively involved in the World Heritage nomination process, and that indigenous peoples should be considered as partners in conserving the forest rather than as dangers.

Pongsak Tonnamphet, an indigenous native of the area, was outraged by the park’s inclusion.

“The judgment was not made in accordance with fundamental human rights principles… On Tuesday, the 24-year-old told AFP that the minority had no opportunity to speak.

Because of concerns over human rights, the World Heritage Committee decided not include the park in 2016 and 2019.

For decades, there has been a smoldering conflict.

Many indigenous people were purportedly forced out of the area, and those who remained were denied access to the land.

Authorities claim that their farming activities will destroy the forest, but environmentalists contend that traditional farming methods are environmentally friendly.

Human rights activists have accused Thai officials of harassing and violently evicting indigenous people.

According to Thai investigators, the burnt bones of a high-profile ethnic Karen leader were discovered inside the park in 2019, five years after he vanished.

Officials from the park were the last to see him alive at the time, but serious accusations, including premeditated murder, were dismissed in early 2020 due to a lack of evidence, according to authorities.

An indigenous rights group staged a demonstration in front of the courthouse before of the judgment. Brief News from Washington Newsday.