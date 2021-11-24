Despite his resignation, the UN envoy to Libya is prepared to stay on for the election.

The UN’s Libya ambassador announced his resignation the day before, but the diplomat told the Security Council on Wednesday that he would stay on until the country’s key presidential elections next month.

Jan Kubis announced his resignation to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on November 17 during a monthly Security Council meeting on Libya.

The UN chief accepted his resignation on Tuesday, telling him that it would be “effective on the 10th of December,” according to Kubis, and informed the 15 members of the Security Council, some of whom told the media on Wednesday that they still didn’t know why the envoy made the decision.

“In my resignation letter to the Secretary-General, I confirmed my willingness to continue as Special Envoy for a transitional period, which should, in my opinion, span the electoral period to maintain business continuity,” Kubis stated.

The 69-year-old Slovak envoy continued, “I hope an adequate solution can be found.”

Libya’s presidential election is set for December 24, with the goal of putting an end to a decade of civil strife.

Legislative elections, which were originally scheduled for the same day, have been postponed for a month, until the end of January.

The Security Council extended Kubis’ assignment in Libya until January 31 after renewing the mission’s mandate in September.

The Council was split on whether or not to reorganize the mission’s leadership, with some members advocating for the envoy’s post to be moved from Geneva to Tripoli.

Jan Kubis stated he supported the transfer before declaring his resignation at Wednesday’s meeting, confirming rumours that he was departing because he did not want to relocate to Libya.

According to diplomats, when the idea of relocating the envoy’s post from Switzerland to Libya was floated this summer, the former Slovak foreign minister stated that he had no plans to go to Tripoli.

The Security Council restated its support for the polls in a statement endorsed by all members on Wednesday, encouraging “all Libyan players to resolve to accept the elections results and to respect the rights of their political opponents before, during, and after the elections.”

Anyone who threatens Libya’s stability or obstructs the elections “may be designated for sanctions,” according to the statement.